Grimes County mail carrier rescued after vehicle stuck in high water

A mail carrier in Grimes County had to be rescued Saturday after her vehicle became stuck in high water from overnight rains.

Grimes County authorities confirmed that sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from Texas game wardens, Department of Public Safety troopers, the Grimes County Constable, Iola Volunteer Fire Department and CHI St. Joseph EMS, were called to rescue the mail carrier around 1 p.m. in Iola, in the 12000 block of County Road 112.

The mail carrier told authorities that she did not expect the water to be as high as it was when she drove into it. She was rescued from the vehicle, but the vehicle itself was not able to be towed away until the water receded Saturday evening.

The vehicle was not an official United States Postal Service vehicle, but the carrier’s personal vehicle that she uses to carry the mail, as is common in rural areas.

The mail carrier was not hurt and was not taken to the hospital.