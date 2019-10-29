Grimes County murder trial pushed back

The murder trial for a Madisonville man has been pushed back.

James Daniel "Danny" Green of Bedias, and Colton Joe Manning of Madisonville, were arrested and charged with the murder of Jason Currie in 2016.

Grimes County District Attorney Andria Bender says Manning's defense attorney asked for a continuance in the case, and the trial will now happen in early 2020.

Green was convicted for his role in the murder of Currie in April and is serving a life sentence.

According to probable cause statements filed by authorities, a friend of Currie's who had been involved in a wreck on the morning of June 26 was interviewed.

Currie's friend said the two had gone to meet Green and Manning at Green's residence in Bedias to buy methamphetamine.

The friend said Green and Manning told them to go to property southwest of Bedias, and once they arrived, there was a fight. The friend said Manning and Green shot Currie. The friend escaped in his truck, but later lost control of it and crashed.

When Green was questioned, authorities say he admitted that he and Manning had shot Currie, loaded his body into Green's truck and dumped it in one location.

The next day, authorities say Green told them he and Manning moved the body to a creek bed off County Road 142. Green says he took $8 off Currie's body at that time.

Currie's remains were eventually discovered off CR 142 on July 13, according to the sheriff's office.

