Grimes County officials ID two men involved in fatal shooting

Grimes County Sheriff's officials are releasing the names of two men involved in a shooting March 14.

Investigators said Nathan Seeman and Zachary Ham got into a confrontation the night of March 14. They say the incident ended with Ham shooting Seeman.

Seeman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Right now, Ham is cooperating with authorities but hasn't been charged.

All statements and evidence will be presented to the District Attorney for review relating to any potential criminal charges. The case will later be presented to a Grimes County Grandy Jury.