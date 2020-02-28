Grimes County officials asking for help finding wanted man

Grimes County officials need your help finding a wanted man.

They are looking for Joseph "JoJo" Reyes, 33. Authorities say he has active felony warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child and prohibited sexual conduct.

The Grimes County District Attorney's Office believes he is known to frequent the Bedias area in northern Grimes County and also has connections to Madison, Walker, and Brazos County.

If you have information about his whereabouts you can anonymously report the information to Grimes County Crime Stoppers at 936-873-2000. Information leading to an arrest is eligible for a cash reward.

You can also contact the Grimes County Sheriff's Office at 936-873-2151.

If you encounter this man, do not approach him. Contact local law enforcement or call 911 immediately.