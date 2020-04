Grimes County is providing the zip code information of where the COVID-19 cases reside in the county.

At this time, there are 15 confirmed cases in the county and one death related to the respiratory virus.

The zip code information is as follows:

77868 – 10 cases

77861 – 2 cases

77830 – 1 case

77363 – 1 case

City of Navasota – 1 case

No cases have been reported in zip codes 77872, 77831, 77876, 77873, 77356, 77316 and 77484.