Grimes County schools adding trauma bleed kits to campuses

Grimes County school districts are adding new medical items for students and staff.

The Iola Independent School District recently added bleed kits at each campus. They can be used for situations like shootings or incidents where someone is hurt.

"What we've done is taken those and put them in red reflective bags and then we've hung them in every classroom and in every main area," said Iola Superintendent Scott Martindale.

"We've also had our faculty and staff trained on those and how to use those last spring. So, we have that fully in place and, God forbid we ever have to use them, they are there," Martindale said.

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office said their goal is to have them at each campus in the county.

"It's a great asset to have the stop the bleed kits in schools. It can be a step taken to save someone's life by a first responder before EMS is able to arrive on scene," said Grimes County Lt. Daniel Wagnon.

Navasota ISD and Anderson-Shiro CISD are also adding them. Navasota Superintendent Stu Musick said Thursday all their campuses will have them by January. Currently, High Point Elementary is the only campus to have them. Teachers and staff in the district recently underwent training on how to use them.