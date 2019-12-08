Grimes County woman killed in motorcycle crash

A Grimes County woman was killed Saturday evening in a motorcycle accident south of Iola.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. about 11 miles south of Iola on FM 244, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say Rebecca Lewis, 64, of Anderson, was northbound on the roadway when she lost control of her 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle, left the roadway, and overturned the bike.

Lewis was pronounced deceased on the scene of the crash by a local Justice of the Peace.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to state troopers.

No other vehicles were involved.