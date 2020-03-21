Grimes County's second confirmed COVID-19 case is a close contact of the first patient

Grimes County's second confirmed COVID-19 case resides with the first patient to be tested positive in that area.

The news was announced Saturday morning by Grimes County's Emergency Management Services Coordinator David Lilly.

"Both cases were travel-related and both individuals contracted the virus while traveling outside Grimes County. Neither individual made contact with anyone in Grimes County at any point during their return home," said Lilly.

The first patient was reported on March 18. Authorities said he was a man in his 50s and was self-isolating at home and being monitored closely by health care professionals.

Authorities have declined to say where the two traveled or when they returned to the area.

Lilly said any further information provided on either of these two cases could potentially lead to their identities being uncovered and for this reason the Texas Department of State Health Services has advised that any such information cannot be released.