Organizers break ground on a second St. Jude's Dream Home

Community leaders and volunteers gathered in Greens Prairie Reserve for the groundbreaking of a second St. Jude's Dream Home.

The first St. Jude's Dream Home was built in College Station and sold in April for more than $500,000. All of the proceeds went to the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

Pitman Custom Homes and Magruder Homes will be the builders for the second home. They and many others helped to build the first home. John Magruder, president of Magruder Homes, said he cannot wait to start building again.

“It’s amazing, and it’s a great cause, for one thing, and also being able to see a community come together,” he said. “Year one was so successful, and we’re not surprised, but we are uplifted by the fact that everybody has been 100 percent in.”

The home is scheduled to go on the market in April just in time for the Spring Parade of Homes.

“St. Jude is a special place to us,” said Magruder. “I mean the point of St. Judes is to end childhood cancer, and I can’t think of a better cause to get behind.”