Group of men try to steal ATM from local truck stop

Police are looking for a group of men who tried to steal an ATM from a local truck stop.

Around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, police say three men attempted to steal an ATM at the Love's Travel Stop on Highway 6 in Hearne.

They say a chain was attached to a stolen pickup truck and then wrapped around the ATM inside the 24-hour store. They tried to pull the machine out through a side door but their plan failed. The men never got the machine out, but they did cause damage to the door and a part of the building.

Police found the truck abandoned just down the street, but say no arrests have been made.

The management at Love's had no comment to make regarding the incident.