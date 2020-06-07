Gunfire reported near Houston police station

Just before 1 a.m., the Houston Police Department says officers heard approximately 50-60 rounds of gunfire shot towards them in the back parking lot of the HPD Southeast Patrol Station building.

According to the Assistant Chief Daryn Edwards, no officers were injured and there is no damage to the building. He said they believe there was “probably more than one gun” involved.

Police say some of the gunfire went right over officers’ heads. Officials are still looking for the suspects.

No arrests have been made at this time.

