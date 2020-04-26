Gusty wind Monday feeds rain, storm chance Tuesday & early Wednesday

Rain and thunderstorms are back in the forecast for the Brazos Valley.

Sunshine from the end of the weekend carries over into Monday. Changes will be underway as we start the new week, which sets the stage for possible noisy weather between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The wind machine kicks on for the first half of the week. Monday, a southerly breeze gusting upwards of 25mph will shove muggy, Gulf air back into the area. Sustained wind between 15 and 20mph Tuesday will move dew point temperatures -- how we measure moisture -- closer to summertime standards.

As drier air advances toward I-35 Tuesday afternoon, an isolated thunderstorm or two may develop in the afternoon and early evening heat. While this chance is highly conditional, should those storms form they will likely become severe. If so, hail would be the concern, with the potential for very large hail in the most extreme case. For now, the odds are low at 20% to 30%.

The more likely time that rain and storms drift through the Brazos Valley comes between midnight and sunrise Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has the northern tier of the area marked in a 2 out of 5 risk for possible severe thunderstorms before 7am Wednesday. Depending on how this storm chance looks as data continues to come in, that risk could be extended further south in Monday's update.

If a line of storms can survive the journey out of North and Central Texas, heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail, and possible strong, damaging wind could come with them. Not everyone gets big storms pre-sunrise Wednesday, but the entire area has the chance to be jolted awake before the alarm is set to go off.

There is some fine-tuning to do, but a quick round of rain and storms looks plausible before we step into Wednesday. Since this is mainly an overnight potential, it will be one to have the KBTX PinPoint Weather App downloaded, your phone plugged in, and the volume on as we sleep.

More details and an early glimpse of what the radar could look like are included in the video above.