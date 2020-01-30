H-E-B Cooking Connection shares Super Bowl snack ideas

The Super Bowl is coming up this weekend and if you're scrambling to find the right dish to bring to the party, we've got you covered.

Lisa Fritz with H-E-B Cooking Connection was on BVTM with some delicious recipe ideas.

Bacon Jam Dip:

1(8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese

1/3 jar Better Than Good Red Chili Garlic Bacon Jam

1 pkg H-E-B Pico de Gallo

1.5 oz. Real Bacon Bits*

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, optional

Mix all ingredients together and chill. Serve with chips or crackers.

*Chef’s tip: Sauté bacon bits in a skillet to restore crispness before adding to dip.

Everything Bagel Sausage Bites:

1 package refrigerated crescent roll dough

1 package Little Smokies sausages

Adams Reserve Everything Bagel Seasoning

Four Star Provisions Brat House Mustard Dip

Preheat oven to 375 F. Unroll crescent roll dough and separate into 4 rectangles, pressing perforations together to seal. Cut dough into 1"-wide strips. Roll a strip a dough around a sausage link, pressing seam to seal. Sprinkle bagel seasoning on cutting board, roll each wrapped sausage lightly through seasoning. Place on a baking sheet and bake 10-12 minutes or until golden. Serve with Brat House Mustard Dip.

Texas Whiskey Glazed Meatballs:

1 package H-E-B Fully Cooked Homestyle Meatballs

Four Star Provisions Texas Whiskey Glaze

In a saucepan or slow cooker, combine meatballs and Whiskey Glaze, using enough glaze to cover meatballs. Cook until meatballs are 165 degrees farheneit internal temperature.

Kansas City Three Little Piggies Nachos:

1 package pork carnitas, small pork shoulder or pork butt roast

Montana Mex Sweet Salt

1 jar Better Than Good Traditional Barbecue Sauce

Salt to taste

1 package H-E-B Barbecue Pork Rinds, or desired flavor

1 tub H-E-B refrigerated Queso with Chorizo

Byer's Best Candied Jalapenos

Cooked bacon, crumbled

Season pork on all sides with Montana Mex Sweet salt. Place in a pressure cooker or slow cooker with 1/2 jar Better Than Good sauce. Cook until pork shreds apart. (45 minutes in pressure cooker). Adjust seasonings and stir in additional barbecue sauce to taste. Arrange pork rinds on a platter. Cover with shredded pork. Top with queso, candied jalapenos and crumbled bacon.

San Francisco Sourdough Pull-Apart Bread:

1 bakery Sourdough Bread Round

1/2 jar Orti Di Calabria Garlic Tomato and Chili Stir-in Sauce, or to taste

1 stick butter, softened

2 cups jalapeno cheese, shredded

Sliced green onion

Cooked bacon crumbles

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and move the rack to the top third of the oven. Line a baking sheet with foil or parchment for easy clean-up. With a serrated knife, slice the bread in 1 1/2-inch wide cuts (without cutting through completely). Turn the loaf one-quarter turn, and slice again to make a criss-cross pattern of cuts. In a bowl, combine Garlic Tomato and Chili Sauce, softened butter, and cheese, reserving about 1/3 cup cheese for the top of the bread. Spread all the inside crevices of the bread with the butter mixture.

Place the loaf on the baking sheet. Loosely cover it with a piece of foil, and place it in the oven. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven, top with remaining cheese, green onion and bacon crumbles. Return to oven uncovered for 15 more minutes or until filling is bubbly and cheese is melted. Serve warm.