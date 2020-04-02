H-E-B announces update to ‘Texas Proud Pay’

H-E-B announced on Thursday it is extending its ‘Texas Proud Pay’ system for employees through May 10.

The ‘Texas Proud Pay’ system pays all hourly employees- store, manufacturing, warehouse, and transportation- an extra $2 per hour.

The Texas-based grocery store came up with the program in mid-March to recognize the staff’s hard work and to thank them for their commitment to serving customers and the community, according to H-E-B’s Twitter.

“Texans rely on H-E-B and we rely on our great Partners,” according to a tweet by H-E-B. “We understand it is our responsibility to provide essential services to our customers during a time when so many other businesses have not been able to stay open or have had to scale back operations significantly. H-E-B Partners come together during times of crisis to take care of each other and our Customers. This is the Spirit of H-E-B.”

Originally the program was only supposed to last until April 12.