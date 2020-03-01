H-E-B now limiting purchases on hand sanitizer products and wipes

H-E-B is now limiting how many hand sanitizer products a customer can purchase.

On the top of its home page, the company has a banner that reads, "To be fair to all customers, we are placing a limit of four on many hand sanitizers, wipes and similar items."

H-E-B did not explain why it's doing this but it's similar to policies that other companies are also putting in place as coronavirus concerns increase.

Home Depot is now limiting 10 masks per customer and sites like Amazon have shut down suppliers accused of price gouging.

On Saturday, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams urged consumers to stop buying face masks.

In a tweet, Adams said, "Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!"

US drug stores, retailers and suppliers including Home Depot, Rite Aid, Target, Lowes, CVS, and Walgreens are also racing to keep up with surging interest for cleaning products.

Demand for products like hand sanitizers, face masks and cleaning wipes has spiked, according to the companies.

CVS warned it may cause supply shortages.

For now, health officials said the best line of defense is simple and cheap: wash your hands and cover your mouth when you cough and sneeze.