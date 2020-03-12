H-E-B offering free home delivery of medications

H-E-B is offering free home delivery of medications to all pharmacy customers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Texas-based grocery chain said all customers have to do is call their nearest H‑E‑B Pharmacy and request their prescription be delivered.

"You can have your prescription delivered to you at home or at work," H-E-B said.

"We can deliver your prescription in four hours or less, just be sure to check with your store on the same day delivery cut off time."

A person must be 18 years or older to accept the delivery.

H-E-B said some insurance plans restrict coverage for home delivery, even when the same prescription is covered for in store pickup.

How does it work?

1) Call your H‑E‑B Pharmacy and ask for prescription delivery.

2) Have someone 18 years or older at home or work to receive the delivery.

3) Delivery is FREE.

4) Pay by credit card only.

PARTICIPATING WACO-AREA LOCATIONS:

- H‑E‑B Waco 1 (1821 S. Valley Mills Dr.)

- H‑E‑B Waco 4 (3801 N. 19th Street)

- H‑E‑B Waco 5 (9100 Woodway Drive)

- H‑E‑B Waco 7 (801 N. IH 35)

- H‑E‑B Waco 8 (1301 Wooded Acres Dr.)

