H-E-B sharing special children's story at all stores

A special event is happening at H-E-B stores this weekend.

H-E-B is having storytime. They are reading a children's book called "The Nuff" by Veronica Waldrop.

She wrote the story for her two daughters before she died of breast cancer. The story follows a unicorn with a broken horn learning about herself and realizing she is enough or "a nuff."

The books are also on sale at H-E-B stores for about $15 and encourage girls to feel loved and confident.

Staff at the Tejas Center read the book to children and families shopping Friday.

"She put this story together and one of her wishes, before she passed, was that the story be made into a book and H-E-B got wind of her story and what she was doing and we contacted some folks and made it happen," said Rich White, H-E-B Top Store Leader at the Tejas Center location in Bryan.

If you missed it, you can stop by at any H-E-B store Saturday, or Sunday at 10 a.m, noon and 2 p.m. for storytime.