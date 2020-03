"H-E-B Partners are ready to help."

H-E-B said in a social media post it has been preparing for coronavirus and "is in a strong position to keep replenishing our shelves."

It urges customers not to panic.

"We are continuing to restock shelves around-the-clock."

The Texas-based grocery chain encourages buyers not to stockpile and to "please buy what you need and leave some for your neighbor behind you."

"We are in this as a community and it’s important to keep calm."