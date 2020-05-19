H-E-B to host virtual graduation for all Texas seniors

H-E-B is hosting a Texas-sized graduation in celebration of the class of 2020.

The grocery store chain is invited all graduating seniors to a virtual graduation ceremony. There will be several surprise guests and a very special concert that's being kept a secret for now.

The event is Wednesday, May 20 at 7 p.m. on H-E-B's Official Youtube Page. You can find a link to H-E-B's Youtube in the related links section of this article.

H-E-B says they will also be giving away $100,000 in the form of $500 Visa cards.

To take part, high school and college seniors are being asked to share photos or videos on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags #HEBGraduation and #Sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes ends May 21.

