H-E-B on Tuesday announced it has modified its temporary hours of operation.

Beginning on Monday, April 27th, the grocer will open its doors at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

The new schedule will be in effect until further notice, H-E-B said.

H-E-B pharmacies will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and follow current weekend hours.

Earlier this year, the company limited its hours of operation due to the coronavirus pandemic.