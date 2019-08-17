HEAT ADVISORY issued for the Brazos Valley

A HEAT ADVISORY is in place for a majority of the Brazos Valley. Heat index values are expected to exceed 110° at times Saturday and Sunday.

High pressure centered over West Texas will once again re-build triple-digit heat across a decent part of the Brazos Valley. While many locations fall just short of the three-digit high Saturday, many will likely return to 100° readings by Sunday afternoon.

Factor in the humidity, heat index values (feels-like temperatures) are expected to run between 106° and 110° Saturday afternoon, 110° to 114° Sunday afternoon.

Isolated showers between 3pm and 7pm may provide some relief from the heat. Overall coverage is expected to be low across the area.

The current advisory is slated to expire for most of the Brazos Valley at 7pm Saturday. There is a high chance the National Weather Service will re-issue it to include Sunday. Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties advisory is already scheduled through Sunday evening.