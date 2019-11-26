HEB Cooking Connection shares Thanksgiving appetizers, leftover ideas

Lisa Fritz with HEB Cooking Connection was on BVTM giving some Thanksgiving ideas ahead of the holiday.

After the Holiday Braid

· 1 cup chopped broccoli florets

· 2 cups chopped cooked turkey, ham or chicken

· ½ cup diced red bell pepper

· 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

· ½ cup mayonnaise

· 2 tsp Adam’s Reserve Parmesan Dill Seasoning

· 1 garlic clove, pressed

· ¼ tsp salt

· 2 pkgs (8 oz each) refrigerated crescent dough

· 1 egg white, lightly beaten

· 2 tbsp slivered almonds

Preheat the oven to 375°F. In a medium bowl, combine broccoli, chicken, bell pepper, cheese, mayonnaise, Parmesan Dill Seasoning, garlic, and salt.

Unroll 1 package of crescent dough; do not separate. Arrange the longest side of dough across the width of the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining package of dough. Roll dough lightly to seal perforations. On the longest sides of the baking sheet, cut dough into strips 1 1/2 inches apart, 3 inches deep, leaving 6 inches in the center for the filling.

Spread the filling evenly over the middle of the dough. To braid, lift two opposite strips of dough up, twist once, then lay over filling so that the ends meet at the center. Lightly pinch the ends together. Continue alternating strips to form a braid. Tuck ends up to seal at end of the braid.

Brush the egg white over the dough. Sprinkle the braid with almonds. Bake 25-28 minutes or until deep golden brown. Yield: 10 servings.

--

Cran Razz Blue Cheese Tarts

Refrigerated pie crust (from a box)

- 1 container (8 oz) chive and onion cream cheese spread

- 1 egg

- Salt and freshly ground black pepper

- ½ cup crumbled blue cheese (2 oz)

- 1/3 cup Four Star Provisions Cran Razz Sauce

- ¼ cup coarsely chopped pecans or walnuts, if desired

Heat oven to 425°F. Spray 16 mini muffin cups with cooking spray. Unroll the pie crust onto the work surface. Using 2 1/2-inch round cutter, cut 16 rounds from crust. Place 1 crust round in each muffin cup, pressing down gently to form a cup.

In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese spread, salt, pepper and egg with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Divide mixture evenly among muffin cups, about 1 teaspoon each. Top each evenly with blue cheese.

Bake 11 to 13 minutes or until edges are light golden brown. Cool 5 minutes; remove cups from pan. Garnish each mini cheesecake with 1/2 teaspoon Cran Razz sauce and nuts.

--

A Better Cheddar Spread

-1 lb. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

-1 cup chopped pecans

-3/4 cup mayonnaise

-1 medium onion, grated

-1 clove garlic, pressed

-1/2 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

-1/2 cup chopped parsley

-1 cup 4 Star Provisions Cran Razz, Cherry Pomegranate Habanero, or Raspberry Chipotle Sauce

Grease a 3-cup ring mold and sprinkle with 1/2 cup pecans. Combine cheese, 1/2 cup pecans, mayonnaise, onion, garlic, Tabasco sauce, and parsley. Pack cheese mixture into mold and chill. Unmold and fill the center with 4 Star Sauce of choice. Serve with crackers. Yield: 20 servings.

--

Cranberry Bread Pudding

-16 slices bread, crusts removed, cubed

-1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries, thawed

-1 tablespoon grated orange zest

-1/2 cup 4 Star Provisions Cran Razz Sauce

-1/4 cup butter, melted

-6 large eggs

-4 cups whole milk

-3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided

-1 teaspoon vanilla extract

ORANGE CUSTARD SAUCE:

- 3 large egg yolks

- 1/4 cup sugar

- 1 cup heavy whipping cream

- 1 orange peel strip (1/4 inch)

- 1/2 teaspoon orange extract

1. In a greased 13x9-in. baking dish, layer half of the bread cubes, cranberries, Cran Razz sauce, and orange zest. Repeat layers. Drizzle with butter.

2. In a large bowl, beat the eggs, milk, 3/4 cup sugar and vanilla until blended; pour over bread mixture. Let stand for 15-30 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining sugar.

3. Bake, uncovered, at 375° for 65-75 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

4. For the sauce, in a small heavy saucepan, whisk egg yolks and sugar. Stir in cream and orange peel. Cook over low heat about 15-20 minutes or until mixture is just thick enough to coat a metal spoon and a thermometer reads at least 160°, stirring constantly but gently. Do not allow to boil. Immediately transfer to a bowl.

5. Place the bowl in an ice-water bath for a few minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in extract. Discard orange peel. Refrigerate until chilled. Serve with bread pudding.