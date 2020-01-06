HEB Cooking Connection shares healthy meals for a healthy new year

Lisa Fritz with HEB Cooking Connection was on BVTM giving some recipes to help start a healthy new year.

Greek Lemon Chicken:

DIY Meal Kit!

2-3 lbs. fresh or frozen boneless, skinless chicken breasts or tenderloins

2 lemons

3 cloves garlic, pressed

1 red bell pepper, cut into 1” strips

1 red onion, cut into 1” wedges

¼ c. olive oil

2 t. dried oregano leaves

¾ t. salt

½ t. pepper

8 oz. whole mushrooms

8 petite red potatoes (about 12 oz.), halved

Place chicken into freezer bag. Zest and juice one lemon. Slice second lemon.

Add all ingredients to freezer bag, except potatoes. Coat chicken well, squeeze air out of bag and freeze. The day before preparation, place bag of chicken in refrigerator.

Chicken will marinate as it defrosts in refrigerator for 24 hours. Remove chicken and vegetables from bag and place on prepared sheet pan. Add potatoes. Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 45 minutes (30 minutes for tenderloins). Serve with mixed greens salad.

Jerk Salmon:

8 oz. salmon filet, cut in half

¼ cup Better Way Provisions Jamacian Jerk Marinade

10 oz. Pork Panko Fried Pork Rinds

1 T. Avocado Oil

Brush top of salmon with marinade, then press fish into the pork panko to coat.

Heat oil in a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add salmon to skillet panko side down, skin-side up. Cook for 5 minutes, then flip and cook an additional 4 minutes. Remove from pan and serve with your favorite sides.

Smokehouse Turkey Bowl:

2 T. olive oil, divided use

1 medium sweet potato, peeled and small diced

1 cup white onion, diced

1 lb. ground turkey

1/3 cup Better Way Provisions Smokehouse Marinade

1 (8 4/5 oz.) package Central Market Quick Heat White & Red Quinoa, prepared according to package directions

5 oz. baby spinach, chopped

Place half of oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add sweet potatoes and cook several minutes, tossing occasionally. Once tender, remove from pan and set aside.

Add remaining oil and onions to same pan and cook several minutes until onions are translucent. Add ground turkey and cook breaking apart with a fork, until browned. Stir in marinade then return sweet potatoes to pan.

To build bowls, place prepared quinoa in the bottom of a bowl, add chopped spinach followed by turkey mixture. Top with additional marinade, if desired.