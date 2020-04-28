H-E-B removes food, toilet paper purchasing limits

Since the beginning of the pandemic, H-E-B has placed purchase limits on items like toilet paper, paper towels, milk, eggs, rice, beans, powdered milk, pasta sauce, and frozen food.

The grocery chain said the limits helped ensure customers had access to the products they need while supply chains were interrupted.

As the state opens back up, H-E-B has decided to reduce the items with purchase limits. All food items and toilet paper are now available for purchase without limits.

The current list of rationed items includes only non-food items.

Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

Baby wipes – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items

Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items

Liquid bleach – 2 items

Hand sanitizer – 4 items

Hand soap – 4 items

Aloe Vera – 2 items (Digestive Health, Skincare/Suncare, Healthy Living)

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

Masks – 2 items

H-E-B also plans to limit some returns on products purchased in anticipation of the COVID-19 outbreak. Those products include:

Paper towels

Bath tissue

Thermometers

Analgesics

Disinfecting sprays

Disinfecting wipes

Frozen food

Liquid/bar soap

Hand sanitizer

Cold/allergy/sinus medications

Vitamins/supplements

Laundry detergent