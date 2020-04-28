H-E-B removes food, toilet paper purchasing limits

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (KBTX)- Since the beginning of the pandemic, H-E-B has placed purchase limits on items like toilet paper, paper towels, milk, eggs, rice, beans, powdered milk, pasta sauce, and frozen food.
The grocery chain said the limits helped ensure customers had access to the products they need while supply chains were interrupted.
As the state opens back up, H-E-B has decided to reduce the items with purchase limits. All food items and toilet paper are now available for purchase without limits.
The current list of rationed items includes only non-food items.
Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
Baby wipes – 2 items
Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items
Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items
Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
Liquid bleach – 2 items
Hand sanitizer – 4 items
Hand soap – 4 items
Aloe Vera – 2 items (Digestive Health, Skincare/Suncare, Healthy Living)
Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
Masks – 2 items
H-E-B also plans to limit some returns on products purchased in anticipation of the COVID-19 outbreak. Those products include:
Paper towels
Bath tissue
Thermometers
Analgesics
Disinfecting sprays
Disinfecting wipes
Frozen food
Liquid/bar soap
Hand sanitizer
Cold/allergy/sinus medications
Vitamins/supplements
Laundry detergent