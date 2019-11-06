Why you should check your heaters before the cold weather rolls in

As the days get shorter and temperatures begin to drop, a local cooling and heating company says it’s important to make sure your HVAC system is checked.

"We check all the safeties to check and see if something is not heating or working right, that the system is going to turn off and there won’t be any harm to the homeowner," said Climate Doctors BCS technician Josh Heffer.

Jonathan Brooks owns a home in Bryan and says he always makes sure to check his system at least once a year.

"Turning on the heater for the first time in a long time, just for safety sake, for the sake of having 5 kiddos at home, we want to make sure everything is up to par,” said Brooks.

Heffer says the focus heavily on safety when checking the systems.

"If there are holes or cracks in it the systems, it could be putting carbon monoxide into the home and it’s not good for everyone. It can make you feel really sick, or even cause death,” said Heffer.

According to the company’s website, regular maintenance can reduce energy bills, reduce repair bills, prevent breakdowns, keep the home safe, and give the system long battery life.

“Maintaining the system may cost you hundreds a year, repairing the system will cost you thousands,” said Heffer.

