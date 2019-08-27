Habitat for Humanity hosting first-ever golf tournament

B/CS Habitat for Humanity is holding its first-ever "Tees for Keys" Golf Tournament.

The tournament is Monday, September 30 at Traditions Country Club in Bryan and will feature a putting contest, longest drive and closest to the pin.

Habitat for Humanity is looking for golfers to participate as well as hole sponsors.

Breakfast and lunch are included as well as two drink tickets while on the course.

There will be a silent auction at the tournament including a Colorado vacation, Saltwater Fishing Tour, Texas A&M football tickets and more.

Space is limited, so if you would like more information, call (979) 823-7200 or go to habitatbcs.org.