Hairspray: The Musical comes to life in Bryan

Bryan High's fine arts program is getting ready to put on a performance of the iconic Broadway musical Hairspray.

The musical tells this story Tracy Turnblad, a teen in 1960's Baltimore trying to achieve her dream of dancing on a popular TV show. Along the way, she fights to bring inclusion to the cast.

There will be a total of four showings of the production at the Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center. It begins on January 16 continuing through the 18. Shows start at 7:00 p.m. On Saturday an extra production will happen at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets can be bought online for $10 or they can be bought at the door for $15. For the first showing only, students who bring a school I.D. card can get a $5 ticket at the door.