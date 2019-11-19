Hang on! A gusty wind blows through the Brazos Valley Wednesday

A south-southeast wind will be huffing and puffing across the Brazos Valley Wednesday.

As an area of low pressure moves into the Desert Southwest for the middle of the week, it will allow the jet stream to scream over the top of Texas.

Once the sun comes up, some of those faster winds in the atmosphere will mix down to the ground, creating the windy conditions in the forecast. Let that wind smack into buildings and pass around trees, and things start to get a bit gusty after 10am.

Sustained wind is forecast to blow 15-20mph after 9am, with gusts upwards of 25mph at times. The Texas Pandhandle could find the occasional gust to 40mph, while North Texas to Waco expects gusts to 30mph.

That southerly wind also means warmer temperatures. Afternoon thermometers climb near or to the low 80s both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

This is all ahead of the next cold front to reach the Brazos Valley by Friday morning.

More details on the windy conditions, a rain chance, and when the cold front is expected to arrive can be found in the video above: