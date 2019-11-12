Hard Freeze WATCH issued for portions of the Brazos Valley

Assuming skies clear through Tuesday and into Tuesday night, temperatures will dip into the mid to low 20s across most of the area.

A Hard Freeze Watch means there is a potential for temperatures to go below 25° for two hours or more overnight. Right now, we're not expecting such low temperatures in B/CS, but will continue to fine tune the forecast. In the meantime, it's best to continue freezing preps, like bringing in animals and sensitive plants.

In addition, covering exposed outdoor pipes or allowing them to drip overnight is a good practice when a hard freeze is possible.

If cloud cover hangs steady today and into tonight, temperatures will not be quite as low as currently forecast. We'll continue to watch this potential, but it's best to prepare for tonight only.