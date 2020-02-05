Harlem Globetrotter, Sweet Lou II stops by the BVAAM

Usually, when a Harlem Globetrotter comes to town, they spend their tour impressing crowds and inspiring children.

Sweet Lou II visited the Brazos Valley Wednesday, but this time, there was a slight detour.

In honor of Black History Month, Sweet Lou II visited the Brazos Valley African American Museum.

“We met here at 1:00 this afternoon because Sweet Lou wanted to tour the museum,” said Curator of BVAAM, Oliver Sadberry.

“I said I would love to learn where the African Americans came from and how they got here,” said Sweet Lou II. “Being from Texas, and not even knowing it was here, is really cool.”

Sadberry said he’s thankful that Sweet Lou II stopped by.

“The Harlem Globetrotters have been historically one of the things that black America has felt really good about.”

