Harlem Globetrotters help Bryan student after mother passes away

Ahead of their game next week, the Harlem Globetrotters heard about how a school was raising money to help a boy whose mother passed away unexpectedly towards the end of January.

Sweet Lou II gave Jaxson Espinoza special VIP tickets to their game during an assembly at Crockett Elementary.

Principal Debi Earhardt says the entire community has really stepped up to help.

"Gary Blair stopped by and gave some tickets for the family and our school and then we received a phone call from the Globetrotters the next day. Someone had seen the story and wanted to reach out and do something. So they were able to do a schoolwide assembly which was awesome and Jaxson and his family will have tickets to the game on the 14th," said Principal Earhardt.

The school raised about $1,800 selling paper hearts over the last couple of weeks to help Jaxson's family.

The funeral was Saturday, but donations are still coming in. They plan to keep the hearts up through February.

