Harmony Science Center donates masks to Baylor Scott and White

On Thursday morning, Baylor Scott and White received a donation of 4,500 masks from the Harmony Science Center. The masks will be distributed to front line workers to help them stay healthy as they work with COVID-19 patients.

Director of Philanthropy for Baylor Scott and White, Kassie Horner, was overwhelmed with gratitude and emphasized the importance of unity during this difficult time.

"We're all in it together. That's truly our motto here at Baylor Scott and White and that is with the community too...by wearing these masks, we are continuing to live with that vision of ‘we are in it together' by helping to protect each other from spreading this virus," said Horner.

The donation to Baylor Scott and White is a portion of the 14,000 masks that are being donated through the Texas Charter District in the College Station Area.

Baylor Scott and White is currently accepting donations of goods and services for COVID-19 relief. You can find more information about how to get involved on their website in the linked section of this article.