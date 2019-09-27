Harris County Sheriff's Deputy killed during traffic stop

A Harris County Sheriff's deputy shot Friday afternoon in northwest Harris County has died, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The deputy was conducting a traffic stop just west of Jersey Village.

The suspect shot the deputy "at least a couple of times" from behind in a "very ruthless, cold-blooded way," Gonzalez said and took off.

Cy-Fair Fire Department crews performed CPR on the deputy before he was rushed by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The deputy was a 10-year veteran of the department.

"He's very respected," Gonzalez said. "A leader in every sense of the word."

One suspect is in custody and is headed to the jail on Lockwood.

Gonzalez said the scene is contained and there is "no current threat to the community."

Sources said the suspect had at least one open warrant for a parole violation.

The shooting happened in the 14800 block of Willancy Court at West Road, a small cul de sac in a residential area.

Dozens of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies gathered at a nearby gas station during the search for the suspect.