Harris County confirms two cases of coronavirus

Harris County Public Health has confirmed two cases of coronavirus on Thursday, Mar. 5. The cases are both travel-related and there is no evidence of community spread, at this time.

These cases make a total of three cases in the Houston metropolitan area. Fort Bend County reported a travel-related presumptive positive case on Wednesday, Mar.4.

Since the outbreak began in China, Harris County Public Health has been taking proper precautions and identifying all possible cases, including the two positive cases confirmed today and any individuals that have come into contact with them. The Harris County Public Health is experienced in these procedures form investigating other infectious diseases such as tuberculosis.

“Since January, we have been at an elevated level of readiness to prepare for and respond to a positive case here in Harris County,” said Harris County Public Health Executive Director, Dr. Umair A Shah, MD, MPH. “We will continue to take action by identifying potential contacts and monitoring them closely.”

If you feel sick and think you may have been exposed to the coronavirus, contact your health care provider or hospital immediately. If testing is recommended, go as soon as possible. Testing is confidential.

For information, updates, ways to protect yourself and more visit CDC.gov.