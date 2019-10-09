Have you heard? Chilly fall air crashes into the Brazos Valley Friday

Summer air blew back into the Brazos Valley Wednesday. 90° highs, muggy air, and a breezy south wind will hang out poolside Thursday.

Friday morning the next cold front of the season is expected to reach the Brazos Valley. Current timing is right around the breakfast hour.

Scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder may have the wipers working for the morning commute to work or dropping off family members at school. Rainfall totals could amount to 0.10" to 0.50" as wet weather leads in a sharp drop in temperatures.

Thermometers start in the mid-70s ahead of the cold front sliding in. Once a north wind turns in, temperatures are expected to make a quick 20° drop over a 30 minute to 1 hour window. Plan on the mid and upper 50s through the morning and early afternoon hours. Factor in that brisk north wind dropping the temperature and it will feel more like the upper 40s to low 50s -- at least through early afternoon.

More details on the timeline and what to dress for are included in the video above.