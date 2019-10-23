Heads up! Wet & cold weather changes ahead

Snow is expected to fall in the Texas Panhandle through the day Thursday.

Snow in the Brazos Valley? Of course not! However, flakes flying up north is a good testament of how cold the air blowing into the area is expected to be as we close out the work and school week.

Most of the Brazos Valley is in some state of drought. The month of October is at a 3.5"+ deficit on rainfall in Bryan - College Station. For the month of the year that typically brings the most rain to the area, that is not great news.

There is a chance that deficit is almost all but closed by Friday morning after the next cold front moves through the area.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to lead in a north wind shift just after sunset Thursday. Slow-moving rain -- some heavy at times -- drifts from north to south through the midnight hour, followed by the chance for scattered rain and a few elevated thunderstorms into the very early hours of Friday morning.

All said and done, 1" to 2" of rainfall is not far-fetched across the Brazos Valley. Localized 3" - 4" totals could be possible for some. While the overall flood concern is low, high rainfall rates could lead to brief and minor street flooding at times during this rain event. A SLIGHT Risk for Excessive Rainfall is in place Thursday night for those west of I-45.

Once the cold front passes by, thermometers are expected to make a sharp fall from the upper 70s to the 50s and 60s. Let that cold air rush in on a brisk and blustery north wind through the night and sunrise Friday temperatures are expected in the upper 40s to low 50s to start the day. Factor in that north wind 15-20 mph with higher gusts, and wind chill (yes, wind chill!) values could fall as low as the mid and upper 30s for some through midday with upper 40s to low 50s at best by afternoon. Actual air temperature? It will be a struggle to recover to just the mid-50s by the afternoon.

Plenty to keep up with and big-time changes are ahead as we close out the week. Full details on what to expect and when are included in the video above.