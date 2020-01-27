Health Check: Coronavirus symptoms

With the Coronavirus taking over the news cycle recently, it's important to know what to look out for.

Although the suspected case in our area turned out to be a negative result for the virus, there are other things to worry about also. Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health Department stopped by to tell us more.

Parrish says she commends the community and the patient who had symptoms of the virus for stepping up and taking the right precautions. Right now, there is still a lot of unknown with the virus. That's what makes it very dangerous.

Something else that needs to be top of mind is the flu. Parrish says we've had high numbers. The health department urges that the community gets their flu shot if they haven't. If you experience body aches, fatigue or fever it's suggested you see your doctor.