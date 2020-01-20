Health Talk: staying away from more than just the flu

Flu season is in full swing but there are other illnesses that are floating around. Dr. Kathryn Greiner from Baylor Scott and White stopped by to tell us more about what you need to keep your eyes on.

She says typical flu symptoms such as fever, body aches and coughs are things that should be taken seriously. If you develop these symptoms, she urges you to see a doctor before they worsen. People who have had their flu shots are less likely to experience severe symptoms. Greiner says it is not too late to get that flu shot.

Strep throat is another common illness going around this time of year. The flu and strep differ in that strep can be treated with antibiotics, so it's important to know the difference. Allergies can also be confused with the flu. Allergy medicine can be taken to check to see if the symptoms go away.

Greiner offers tips as to how she keeps the flu away while working with sick people. She recommends hand washing throughout the day, keep from touching your face and wear a face mask to reduce the chances of catching something airborne.