Brazos County Health District gives out 200 free drive-thru flu shots

Flu season is upon us, so the Brazos County Health District held a free drive-thru flu shot clinic Saturday afternoon.

The district received grant money and used that to fund the event. 200 shots were given out as local residents drove through the parking lot at the Brazos Center in Bryan.

The event was also an emergency preparedness exercise in the case of a public health emergency. They practiced quick drive-thru vaccinations in case of an emergency.

Sara Mendez with the Brazos County Health District says it is recommended for anyone six months and over to get the flu shot.

“Every year the flu strain changes a little bit, so every year the vaccine changes,” said Mendez. “So it is recommended that you get a vaccine every year, and that way, it will make sure it's protecting you from those strains we are seeing this year."

