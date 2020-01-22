Health experts on alert as Coronavirus concerns grow

Health experts are searching for answers to treat and contain the Coronavirus.

The disease has killed at least 17 people. More than 500 cases have been reported in China.

One case has been confirmed in the United States. A man is under quarantine at a hospital in the Seattle area.

The Coronavirus is causing extra health screenings at several major airports in the United States for travelers to and from China. Airports with the screening have included Los Angeles, San Francisco and JFK Airport in New York. The CDC announced Wednesday they are also expanding screenings in Chicago and Atlanta.

The virus brings symptoms similar to the cold or flu but can lead to pneumonia and death.

"I guess I don't feel too worried about it for where I'm at and where I'm going," said Choc Westcott. He was at Easterwood Airport in College Station flying home to Arizona. He said the news hasn't changed his travel plans.

"I'm not too worried about it right now I guess. But still, when I read about it this morning in the paper it kind of caught my attention," said Westcott.

"Our risk of exposure here is very low at the current time," Dr. Don Gehring, Baylor Scott & White Urgent Care Section Chief.

Dr. Gehring doesn't have an established treatment or vaccine yet.

KBTX asked what people can do to protect their families and kids.

"I think it's one of those things that basic, basic infection control procedures. You know kind of coughing under your sleeve, good hand-washing, you know basic avoidance of people who are sick and running fever," Dr. Gehring said.

As Westcott flies home, he thinks the extra health screenings at the major airports could help.

"I'm not really familiar with the virus itself but none of them sound very good, so whatever measures we can take to kind of keep it out of this country I think is a good idea... It's still kind of scary," said Westcott.

There is even more concern in China about the virus as people head there for the Lunar New Year. The World Health Organization is also meeting in Switzerland to look at recommendations to combat the spread of the virus.