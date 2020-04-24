Health official say 'don't be afraid to see a doctor'

Health officials say they're afraid people aren't seeing their doctors out of concern for COVID-19.

Across Bryan and College Station, the number of patients being seen at clincis and ERs is down.

"We're having people that are afraid to come to the clinic, to the ER, whatever the health care center may be, so they're delaying their care," said Dr. Clint Cheng, a primary care physician and medical director for St. Joseph Medical Group.

Dr. Cheng says not seeing a doctor will only make matters worse.

"Deal with what medical conditions you know you have versus the risk of catching something that you don't know you'll get," said Dr. Cheng.

Dr. Cheng advises to reach out to your primary care doctor first. They'll guide you on deciding if you can meet through medicine, in the office or going to the ER.

"We're here," said Dr. Nick Beers, an ER doctor with Baylor Scott and White Health.

Dr. Beers says the ERs are well equipped to care for patients that don't have COVID-19 symptoms.

"We're able to clump our patients together. Cohort our patients together so that patients who possibly have COVID like symptoms are kept separate from patients who have other issues be it trauma, heart attack or intestinal things," said Dr. Beers.

At Central Texas Sinus and Allergy they've created a new device called the Endo Safe to help make patients feel more comfortable coming into the office and protect the doctors.

"I think anything that you can do that can create a sense of safety, both imagined and real, will get people to relax to where they're wanting to come and see folks. People are going to see us because their allergies are terrible this year right, but this allows us to examine people in a safe environment so they don't have to have the hesitation," said Dr. Thomas Salzer, an ENT with Central Texas Sinus and Allergy.

Central Texas Sinus and Allergy will start elective procedures on Monday.