Hearne City Council addresses recent food truck controversy

City leaders in Hearne are addressing a recent issue in their community surrounding a local food truck.

After some restaurant owners said they didn't want the Krab Kingz food truck in their town while they're struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, Krab Kingz rolled out of town.

At Tuesday's city council meeting, Hearne Mayor Ruben Gomez made it clear food trucks like Krab Kingz aren't going anywhere and that he hopes everyone can get along in the future.

"I wish we could've handled this a lot better. We all need to be working together. We all have the same intentions, everybody making it," said Mayor Gomez.

City Attorney Floyd Akers proposed establishing an ordinance specifically designed for food trucks featuring a number of health, safety and operation guidelines.

"As we grow as a city, we need more sophisticated ordinances because we're getting more businesses here like food trailers. We want to promote food trailers but we want to make sure everyone is healthy," said Akers. "We're putting certain health and safety standards in that we didn't have previously, like we're requiring handwashing stations and hand sanitizer."

Akers' proposed ordinance includes reducing the fees for food trucks to come to town and a designated spot for the trucks to serve. He says about 98% of the rules in the ordinance are already required by state law.

Council members and residents like Shamell Roberson like the idea.

"Bring them on in. Man, if I could let them park in my yard, they could come in my yard and do it," said Roberson.

However, Roberson and many others at the meeting believe the other restaurants in town need to be held to these same standards.

"Everybody should be getting inspected. Everyone should know all the food codes, cross-contamination. You've got to go to classes for that. You just can't open up restaurants and sell. But let's be fair, everybody gotta do it," said Roberson.

The proposed ordinance passed unanimously. The council will have a workshop meeting in the near future to work out the ordinance details.

Krab Kingz owner Oneal Harlee says he is returning to Hearne, Wednesday, May 6.

