Hearne High School welcomes students back to school

Hearne ISD welcomed students back to class on Monday, August 19.

Hearne High School principal Bruce Hill was on Brazos Valley This Morning and spoke about what he expects for the upcoming school year.

The high school earned a "B" grade from the Texas Education Agency last week which Hill was pretty excited about for in his first year at the helm.

"One of the biggest things is just continuing to involve our parents as well as our community. We know that it is a team effort in order to get our students to achieve at a high level. We really want to focus more on working with our parents a lot more this school year," he said going into the 2019-2020 school year.

There will be newer programs offered to the students that Hill says will help them reach those higher levels.

