Hearne ISD Superintendent looks forward to new school year

Hearne ISD Superintendent Adrain Johnson appeared on Brazos Valley This Morning to discuss the new school year and the district's TEA accountability rating.

Hearne ISD earned a "B" grade from the Texas Education Agency. The high school also moved up to a "B", the junior high received a "C", and the elementary school is still failing with an "F".

Johnson says the elementary school has a plan to bring that rating up by having dedicated teachers working with multiple grade levels.

"That will help those students and stop the slide that they have," said Johnson. "They have good progress one year and then they kind of slide the next year, so this year they're going to double up and try to get those kids to stay on track as they move through this year."

Two schools in the district are part of a charter school partnership under State Senate Bill 1882. This allowed the city to create the Hearne Education Foundation, which consists of successful educators from Texas institutions.

"That partnership has reaped many benefits," said Johnson. "Besides the level of expertise they bring to the district, they also bring tremendous resources."

Texas House Bill 3 also allocated extra funds to give teachers and staff pay raises. Johnson says teachers in Hearne ISD will see a 4-8% raise and support staff will get at least a 3% raise.

Hearne's first day of school is Monday, August 19.