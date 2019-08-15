Hearne ISD reacts to "B" rating from Texas Education Agency

The Hearne Independent School District earned a "B" grade from the Texas Education Agency.

It's a significant milestone has that district has been in a year's long turnaround plan where the TEA had in the past, threatened to intervene.

Thursday morning at convocation, Hearne faculty and staff were celebrating with a dance party and lots of applause. Their turnaround plan appears to be working with new letter grades just out from the Texas Education Agency.

"We're excited with the district receiving a rating of 'B' this year. It's the first time in at least five years that the district has met standards. And we are pleased to see the progress that we've been talking about," said Hearne Superintendent Dr. Adrain Johnson.

While teachers are happy with that grade there is still work to be done. The high school moved up to a B and the Junior High received a C. The Elementary School is still failing to meet standards. That campus got an F.

"We're confident that they'll achieve or meet standards this coming school year," said Johnson.

"Well our goals this year are to keep moving forward and you know we want the district to be an A next year. We want our campuses to all move up in growth in a letter grade and we want our parents to know that we want them to be involved. We welcome them," said Lucinda McDaniel, Hearne ISD Jr. High Principal.

McDaniel attributes their success to new programs as well as sustainable leadership and teachers.

"I think our challenges are just the day to day challenges that everyone has, all districts face. Making sure we meet our attendance goals. Making sure that our students do well on their testing," she said. "But our goal here is to educate the entire child and make sure that we’re not just focusing on two things or just focusing on the tests," said McDaniel.

"This year we're claiming this is our year to soar and so as eagles we want to be soaring eagles and do a tremendous job helping our children learn how to soar," added Johnson.

"It really doesn’t matter to me what you call it. We know success when we see it and we see success on all of our campuses," he said.

At the convocation event they also had a summer graduation. Jermiha Foley was a football player and student-athlete. He hopes to go to college and study engineering.

Hearne ISD goes back to school Monday.