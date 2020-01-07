Hearne basketball holds fundraiser for Travis Miller Memorial Fund

On Tuesday night inside the Hearne High School gym it was much more than just basketball. The boy's and girl's varsity basketball teams hosted Granger in district matchups.

They also raised money for the Travis Miller Memorial Fund. Travis Miller was a senior on the Granger basketball team and was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident on December 23rd. All the money made at the games tonight went to the fund in his name.

Teams in District 25-2A are all coming together for Granger and the Miller family.

"And so I figured for us we do something also. They're in our thoughts and prayers and you know we will be a shoulder to lean on. I know we compete on the court but off the court and it shows our kids in life to be there for people and support people when they need you," said Anthony Gonzales, the Hearne head girl's basketball coach.

A moment of silence and prayer was held before the games started.

Donations were also taken at Milano as they took on Mumford.