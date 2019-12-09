Hearne breaks ground on new public safety building

The City of Hearne broke ground on its new $8.3 million public safety building on Monday. It will house the police and fire departments, city council chamber and other city meeting space.

"Four years ago no one would have thought that the City of Hearne could have ever come together and let alone plan but build and finance such a grand facility," said Hearne City Manager John Naron.

"Not only did our elected officials unanimously approve to move forward with this building, they asked that the decision be placed in the hands of the voters," he said.

In recent months, the former site of the Hearne Police Department, old City Hall building and municipal court were torn down. The new building will be more than 20,000-square-feet. In May, voters approved a bond election for the project.

"Our citizens did not let us down they saw the need for such a facility. They knew that our first responders deserved better," he said at the groundbreaking.

"Some are upset right now but I think in years to come we'll be real proud that this happened," said Hearne business owner Catherine Reagan Toups.

While some residents are concerned if the city can afford the building, she believes it will be beneficial in the long-term.

"I think that the people will appreciate it in years to come," she said. "I’ve been in Hearne for a long time and I’ve been in the county all my life and I just see good things happening for Hearne," Toups added.

"My daughter is a dispatcher for Hearne Police Department and I'm excited for all the police officers and the dispatch to have a brand new place," said Hearne resident Karen Hancock.

"I’m very excited for the new place for the people that work here. They deserve it. It’s a better place for them to work, more safe, secure and healthier," she said.

Naron said the new building is a 50-year decision. He also said their community is starting to see their population and tax base grow.

"We saw an increase of $40 million to our taxable value and that's just because of the industrial growth we've experienced," said Naron. "We are a city on the rise and we really want to take care of our police, fire," he said.

"We really had a need for it," said Naron.

Madison Construction is handling the project. It's expected to be finished in a year and a half. Residents shouldn't see their taxes go up for this project.