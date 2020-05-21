Heat stays, enter shower and storm chance: Monitoring daily potential

I hate to tell you to lug around the rain gear today (and, for that matter, until June), but a few of us will briefly escape the heat and humidity for a good, tropical downpour.

A weak front has stalled just to the north of the area, and should be the focal point for thunderstorm development later this afternoon. A trend in hi-res model data has come up in the past 12 hours or so that allows much of that activity to slide into our area as early as later afternoon, potentially into the overnight hours tonight into Friday.

Right now, we don’t think that scenario is likely, but it’s worth watching. Afternoon and evening plans may need to move indoors if we’re able to see this quick burst of activity today. Otherwise, Thursday and Friday afternoons bring more of that same, stuffy, steamy feel with heat index in the mid to upper 90s and a healthy south breeze.

Some gusty winds and heavy rain will be the main impacts with any storms we see now through the end of the month, but severe weather doesn’t look overly likely.

Widespread flooding doesn’t look to be an issue right now, as the 2-3” expected over the next week or so should mostly fall at a responsible rate. Some localized minor flooding can’t be ruled out.

Bottom line, it’s a ‘wait and see’ scenario for today, Friday, and Saturday, where scattered afternoon rain and storms look like a little more of a sure thing come the tail end of Memorial Day weekend into next week. Added cloud cover and higher coverage of rain should keep most of us out of the 90s after Saturday.