Heavy rain causes road closure in Grimes County

Grimes County is dealing with travel concerns due to high water, in the wake of Sunday's heavy rain.

County Road 202 into Pinebrook was completely shut down, as of 11:25pm Sunday. The closure was due to Beason Creek flooding, spilling over the bridge. Over six inches of rain was reported in the area.

Traffic is being diverted to FM 362 from FM 2 to Chris Road.

Crews will be out at 7 am Monday to re-evaluate the bridge and determine if the road can be reopened.

Updates from the Grimes County Sheriff's Office can be found here

While parts of the Brazos Valley collected manageable rainfall Sunday, others east of the Navasota River were inundated over a short amount of time.

Below is a list of Sunday's rainfall from official reporting stations & Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley:

• Iola: 5.9"

• Iola: 6.50"

• Plantersville: 6.26"

• Easterwood Airport: 0.26"

• Coulter Field: 0.70"

• Lick Creek Park: 2.73"

• Anderson: 2.46"

• Carlos: 2.55"

• Stoneham: 4.53"

• Edge: 2.50"

• Navasota: 2.38"

• Coldspring: 2.32"

• Point Blank: 1.60"

• Madisonville: 0.90"

• Caldwell: 1.09"

• Cameron: 0.71"

• Giddings: 0.39"

• Leona: 0.44"

• Easterly: 0.82"

• Bald Prairie: 0.99"

• Crockett: 0.55"

• Huntsville: 0.37"

• Lake Conroe: 1.18"

• Conroe: 1.60"

• Lake Somerville: 0.77"

• Davdison: 1.05"

• Dime Box: 1.02"

• Snook: 0.45"

• Copperfield (Bryan): 1.20"

• Southeast Madison County: 1.0"

• South Bryan: 1.10"

• South Wellborn: 0.88"

• Wixon Valley: 2.0"

• Flynn: 0.45"

• Bellville: 2.88"

• Industry: 1.24"

• Ratcliff (Houston County): 1.75"

• Groveton: 1.80"

• Riverside: 0.88"

• Burton: 0.70"