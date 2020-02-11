Heavy rain could slow down the Wednesday morning drive

The drive to work or school Wednesday morning may be slowed by heavy rain and a few thunderstorms.

Rounds of passing rain, non-severe rumbles, mist, and drizzle have roamed the Brazos Valley since Sunday evening. This round of expected rain and storms Wednesday morning will be the tail end of the recent rain chance.

By 4am Wednesday, a broken line of rain and non-severe thunderstorms is expected to take shape just west and north of the Brazos Valley. First of this soaking weather reaches Milam, Lee, and Robertson Counties as our likely chance beings between 4am and 6am.

By 6am to 8am, that line should be draped across the heart of the Brazos Valley, stretched from Leon to Washington Counties and bisecting the Highway 6 corridor. As this line fills in, small hail, lightning, breezy wind upwards of 20mph, and heavy rain are all possible.

By 8am to 10am, this line of active weather is expected to move east of the Navasota River and eventually east of I-45 before the noon hour. A few lingering, light showers could be left behind for some through early afternoon.

As the rain passes through, a quick 0.5" to 1.5" of rain is possible for many. High rain rates may mean brief, minor street flooding and ponding of water on roads as it rushes towards culverts and storm drains. Widespread flash flooding is not anticipated. Heavy rain will likely reduce visibility for drivers.

More details on what to expect, when, and a check of the latest PinPoint Forecast for what the radar may look like is included in the video above.